Keeping the Colombian passport up to date is a basic requirement for traveling internationally to almost any country, as well as being essential for processing a visa, whether for tourism or for establishing residence.

In some cases, the traveler may have a valid visa, but their passport cannot be considered valid . This may be due to damage to the cover or pages, lack of free pages, or the six-month rule required by countries such as the United States.

The United States prohibits the entry of all Colombian citizens even if they have a visa: What are the entry requirements?

Colombian citizens traveling to the United States must comply with the immigration requirements established by the U.S. authorities . To enter for tourism, business, or family visits:

Valid Colombian passport.

Valid U.S. visa that matches the purpose of the trip.

Prove the purpose of the trip , the length of stay, and ability to pay.

Comply with inspection controls.

Step by step: How to renew the Colombian passport?

The renewal of the Colombian passport is carried out through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and requires an appointment. The procedure is as follows:

Schedule an appointment through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs system of Colombia. Appear on the assigned date and time with the corresponding identity document. Complete the biometric registration, photo, and signature. Pay the fee for the procedure. Pick up the new passport once the authority notifies you that it is available.

How to apply for an American visa from Colombia?

To apply for a nonimmigrant visa, usually the B1/B2 for tourism and business, from Colombia, the U.S. Embassy establishes the following steps: