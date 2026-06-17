In the United States, those who want to travel by plane to domestic destinations do not face the same requirements as when the trip is abroad. At checkpoints, one can present a list of valid documents according to the Department of Homeland Security criteria.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has published the list on its website, and you can check how long the expiration period is that is considered valid for domestic travel.

What are the TSA requirements?

For domestic travel, that is, within the country and within U.S. territory, there is flexibility regarding the validity of the documents presented.

This benefit does not apply to international travel, for which a valid U.S. passport with at least 6 months remaining validity is required without exception.

The full list accepted by the United States for boarding a plane

Enhanced Driver’s License issued by the State of New York

U.S. Passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler card

U.S. Department of Defense identification, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

Acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized tribal nation/Native American tribe

PIV HSPD-12 card

Passport issued by a foreign government

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Northern and Indian Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

Employment Authorization Card from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (I-766)

U.S. merchant mariner credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

All of these documents comply with Real ID regulations: