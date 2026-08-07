In 1922, during a trip to Japan, Albert Einstein, one of the most emblematic figures in science, wrote a brief reflection that, over time, would become one of the quotes about happiness.

Decades later, this paper that reflected his words would end up being sold for thousands and thousands of dollars. He stated

“A quiet and modest life brings more joy than a pursuit of success tied to constant restlessness”

What is the story behind this remembered quote by Albert Einstein

At that time, the physicist was staying at the Hotel Imperial in Tokyo during an international tour he carried out after becoming a Nobel Prize winner for his explanation of the photoelectric effect.

The story says that a messenger arrived at his room at that moment to make a delivery and, since Einstein had no tip to give him, he decided to hand him two notes with short reflections.

When giving them, he assured that, perhaps, in the future, those words could be worth more than a tip, and his vision was not wrong, since in 2017 they were auctioned for more than one million dollars.

What the notes Albert Einstein wrote said

There were two, and both carried a reflection faithful to his way of interpreting life.

The first is the well-known one, and the second stated that “ Where there is a will, there is a way”.

Both summed up one of his most strongly defended ideas: happiness is not always linked to success or recognition, but rather to peace of mind.

Thus, his reflections, still popular today, reaffirm that his legacy is not limited to great scientific advances but also to his convictions about creativity, humility, and happiness, which continue to inspire millions.