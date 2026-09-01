The start of September will be marked by a new threat of severe weather in different areas of the United States.

Today Tuesday, September 1 and Wednesday, September 2 are forecast to bring strong thunderstorms to severe storms, with the possibility of hail, intense wind gusts, and flash flooding.

Deluge alert for today, Tuesday, September 1: which areas will be affected

According to specialists from AccuWeather, today Tuesday, a wide area of the Plains and the Midwest may see strong and severe thunderstorms. The risk will extend from northern Nebraska to central Michigan, where conditions may favor the development of storms with dangerous phenomena.

Damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rainfall are among the main risks for today.

The storms could organize into clusters and move through different areas, increasing the risk of heavy rainfall in a short time.

Rains continue on Wednesday, September 2: which areas are under alert on this day

For Wednesday, the threat of severe weather will be focused especially in the northeastern United States.

A moderate severe weather risk has been issued for areas of northeastern Pennsylvania and eastern New York.

Damaging wind gusts will be the main concern associated with the most intense storms, with localized gusts of between 60 and 70 miles per hour. Hail may also accompany these storms.