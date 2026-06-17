Airports across the country have adjusted their policies regarding the documents required for those who want to board domestic flights, in order to comply with the Real ID federal law.

In this sense, in February of this year, the United States began requiring payment of an additional fee to carry out an alternative identity check for those who cannot provide acceptable identification.

If this information cannot be validated through documentation or through the new TSA ConfirmID, boarding the aircraft will be prohibited.

The United States changed the rules at its airports: who will be allowed to board the plane.

“TSA ConfirmID is a modernized process intended for travelers who cannot present the proper documentation needed for their identity to be validated at TSA screening,” the government agency says.

Individuals who choose this alternative to comply with the guidelines of the Real ID federal law must pay 45 dollars—preferably before arriving at security—and then provide the officer with:

Generally, this process will take between 10 and 15 minutes and will become mandatory in the absence of the corresponding documents.

How to make the corresponding payment for this screening

Go to the Pay.gov website.

Enter the traveler’s legal name .

Indicate the travel start date (although the payment is only valid ten days after the selected date).

Have a valid bank account, debit card, credit card, Venmo, or Paypal.

What happens if this fee is not paid in the United States and the Real ID law is not complied with

Those who do not use TSA ConfirmID or show an acceptable document may miss their flight for failing to meet the requirements established by law.

“Fraud or any criminal activity associated with this process will be subject to prosecution under federal penalties,” it warns.

Required documentation to comply with the new regulations at all airports in the United States

According to the list published by TSA, subject to changes, any of these identifications are accepted with up to two years expired: