En esta noticia
- The United States changed the rules at its airports: who will be allowed to board the plane.
- How to make the corresponding payment for this screening
- What happens if this fee is not paid in the United States and the Real ID law is not complied with
- Required documentation to comply with the new regulations at all airports in the United States
Airports across the country have adjusted their policies regarding the documents required for those who want to board domestic flights, in order to comply with the Real ID federal law.
In this sense, in February of this year, the United States began requiring payment of an additional fee to carry out an alternative identity check for those who cannot provide acceptable identification.
If this information cannot be validated through documentation or through the new TSA ConfirmID, boarding the aircraft will be prohibited.
The United States changed the rules at its airports: who will be allowed to board the plane.
“TSA ConfirmID is a modernized process intended for travelers who cannot present the proper documentation needed for their identity to be validated at TSA screening,” the government agency says.
Individuals who choose this alternative to comply with the guidelines of the Real ID federal law must pay 45 dollars—preferably before arriving at security—and then provide the officer with:
Generally, this process will take between 10 and 15 minutes and will become mandatory in the absence of the corresponding documents.
How to make the corresponding payment for this screening
- Go to the Pay.gov website.
- Enter the traveler’s legal name.
- Indicate the travel start date (although the payment is only valid ten days after the selected date).
- Have a valid bank account, debit card, credit card, Venmo, or Paypal.
What happens if this fee is not paid in the United States and the Real ID law is not complied with
Those who do not use TSA ConfirmID or show an acceptable document may miss their flight for failing to meet the requirements established by law.
“Fraud or any criminal activity associated with this process will be subject to prosecution under federal penalties,” it warns.
Required documentation to comply with the new regulations at all airports in the United States
According to the list published by TSA, subject to changes, any of these identifications are accepted with up to two years expired:
- State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License
- U.S. passport
- U.S. passport card
- DHS trusted traveler card
- U.S. Department of Defense identification, including IDs issued to dependents
- Permanent resident card
- Border crossing card
- Acceptable photo identification issued by a federally recognized tribal nation/Native tribe
- HSPD-12 PIV card
- Passport issued by a foreign government
- Canadian provincial driver’s license or Canada Northern and Native Affairs card
- Transportation worker identification credential
- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (l-766)
- U.S. merchant mariner credential
- Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)
- Digital identifications may also be presented, such as Apple ID, Clear ID, or Google Pass ID.