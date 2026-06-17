Millions of workers, students, and families in the United States will be able to enjoy a new official break thanks to one of the most important federal holidays on the national calendar.

The date will cause the closure of banks, government offices, and numerous public agencies, in addition to generating strong tourist activity throughout the country.

The Government declared a holiday for this Friday across the country

This is Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, which is celebrated on Friday, June 19, and which on this occasion will allow millions of Americans to enjoy a new long weekend.

The date commemorates one of the most important moments in United States history: the end of slavery. On June 19, 1865, Union troops arrived in Texas to officially announce the liberation of the last African American slaves, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation signed by President Abraham Lincoln.

Which services will be affected

Since it is a federal holiday, the following usually close:

Government offices

Federal courts

Banks

Post offices

Numerous public agencies

Some private companies and educational centers may also modify their operating hours.

The newest federal holiday on the calendar

Although the celebration has existed for more than a century, Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021. Since then:

Federal employees have the day off

National institutions officially observe the date

Celebrations expanded across the country

It was the first new federal holiday added to the U.S. calendar in several decades.