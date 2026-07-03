An official warning set off alarms among thousands of Mexican citizens who regularly cross into the United States.

Improper use of a migration document widely used at the border can be considered a serious violation, with consequences that include expulsion proceedings and future entry restrictions.

The alert focuses on a legal but highly regulated document, whose use beyond the established limits can trigger immediate immigration penalties.

The document that can trigger immediate deportation if used beyond the limits

The Border Crossing Card (BCC) is the document identified by U.S. authorities in this new warning. It is a permit issued to Mexican citizens that allows temporary entry into the United States for tourism or business.

However, its use is strictly regulated by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which establishes clear geographic limits within U.S. territory.

In states such as New Mexico, BCC holders may travel only within a limited border zone, which may extend approximately up to 55 miles from the border. Leaving that perimeter without additional authorization may be considered a serious immigration violation.

Permitted zones: the detail many Mexicans do not know

One of the most sensitive points of the system is the existence of an authorized border zone, within which holders may remain without additional procedures.

These zones vary by state:

California: up to 25 miles from the border.

Texas: up to 25 miles.

Arizona: up to 75 miles.

New Mexico: up to 55 miles or up to Interstate 10.

Outside these areas, use of the document may be interpreted as unauthorized entry or stay, which enables enforcement actions by CBP.

Why the Border Crossing Card is key at the Mexico-United States border

The Border Crossing Card is a B1/B2 visa in card form used by Mexican citizens to enter the United States temporarily for tourism or business purposes.

Its use is regulated by strict conditions that must be respected at each crossing, since it is not a free movement permit within the country.

Access is allowed only through authorized border crossings, which limits the way this document can be used.

The stay in the United States is temporary and depends on the timeframes established by immigration authorities at the time of entry.

Failure to comply with these rules can lead to immigration penalties, cancellation of the document, or even deportation.

The consequences of not respecting the limits of the Border Crossing Card

Crossing or staying outside the authorized zones by means of the Border Crossing Card can be interpreted by U.S. authorities as a serious immigration violation, even if the initial entry was completely legal.