Thousands of people are unaware of a key rule in the United States passport system. Those who let too much time pass without renewing their document may lose the right to use the simplified process and be forced to start the process from scratch.

The measure affects holders of passports from the United States who are trying to renew very old documents. In those cases, the Government does not allow the renewal form to be used and requires submitting a new in-person application.

United States bans renewal of passports for everyone who has waited this long

According to the State Department and USAGov, a U.S. passport issued more than 15 years ago cannot be renewed through the usual procedure. Those who exceed that deadline must submit a new application using the DS-11 Form, the same one used by first-time applicants.

In addition, the following people also cannot renew their document:

Received the passport before turning 16

Have a lost or stolen passport

Have a damaged passport

Legally changed their name and do not have the corresponding documentation

What form must those affected submit?

People whose passport was issued more than 15 years ago must complete the DS-11 Form, intended for those applying for a new passport.

What documents does the DS-11 Form require?

Those who need to apply for a new passport will generally have to present:

Proof of U.S. citizenship

Valid identification document

Passport photo

Completed DS-11 Form

Payment of the corresponding fees

Can an expired passport be renewed?

U.S. authorities clarify that an expired passport can be renewed as long as it was issued within the last 15 years. If it exceeds that period, renewal is no longer available. In addition, the document must have been issued when the holder was at least 16 years old and must be in the applicant’s possession without significant damage at the time of renewal.