To travel internationally, having an up-to-date passport and arranging the corresponding visa are two basic requirements for entering almost any country, whether for tourism or for settling there.

However, it may happen that the traveler has a valid visa, but their passport cannot be considered valid. This may be due to damage to the cover or pages, a lack of free pages, or the six-month rule that applies in the United States.

For this reason, all Mexicans, Colombians, and Venezuelans who wish to travel to the United States will have to meet these requirements.

The United States bans the entry and exit of all Mexicans, Colombians, and Venezuelans: What are the requirements of the United States for foreign entry?

To enter the United States, foreigners must meet the migration conditions that apply according to their nationality and the purpose of the trip. In general, if it is tourism, the following is required:

Valid passport

Valid U.S. visa, unless the country of origin belongs to the Visa Waiver Program, which Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela are not part of

Meet the requirements of the visa being requested

Demonstrate the purpose of the trip and that the stay will be temporary

Renewing the passport or applying for the U.S. visa in Mexico

Mexican citizens must have a valid Mexican passport issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE). To travel as tourists or for business to the United States, they will also need a B1/B2 visa.

It can be obtained by completing the DS-160 Form, paying the corresponding fee, and attending the appointment assigned at the Applicant Service Center and the U.S. Consulate or Embassy.

Those living in border areas may also apply for the Border Crossing Card, also known as the Laser Visa, which works like the previous one under certain conditions.

Renewing the passport or applying for the U.S. visa in Colombia

Colombians must have a valid Colombian passport before starting the U.S. visa process, and then must complete the DS-160 Form, pay the consular fee, schedule the interview, and appear at the U.S. Embassy with the required documentation.

Visa approval depends on the applicant meeting the requirements established by U.S. immigration authorities.

Renewing the passport or applying for the U.S. visa in Venezuela

Venezuelan citizens need a valid passport and, in most cases, a valid U.S. visa to enter the United States.

In addition, special measures still apply to certain applicants, including restrictions for some visa categories and additional requirements in certain cases, so authorities recommend checking the current conditions before starting the process.