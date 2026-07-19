The United States requires a valid passport to authorize entry for any international traveler. The rule hits citizens of Venezuela, Cuba, and Brazil hard, as they face delays in renewing their document before traveling.

This requirement is not a new measure: it is a permanent rule of the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) and the State Department. It applies to every international traveler by air, with no exceptions.

What does the United States require to authorize entry into the country?

Every passenger arriving by air must present a valid passport, regardless of nationality or whether they have a valid U.S. visa. An expired document may result in direct denial of boarding.

Added to this is a common practice among destination countries: requiring a minimum validity of six months after entry. Before buying tickets, it is advisable to check:

Valid passport at the time of travel

Valid U.S. visa or ESTA authorization, as applicable

Recommended minimum validity of six months from entry

How does this affect travelers from Venezuela, Cuba, and Brazil?

In Venezuela, renewal is processed through SAIME and can take two to three months from abroad, with a cost between US$200 and US$350. It is recommended to begin the process with that much lead time.

In Cuba, the new passport takes between two and three months to arrive from Havana at the consulates. In Brazil, there is no renewal: the Federal Police issues a new document in six to ten business days, although getting an appointment may take weeks.