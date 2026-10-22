Elizabeth Holmes in the A24 documentary "You can see everything" by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim.

Elizabeth Holmes called Nathan Fielder from prison shortly before the nationwide release of “You Can See Everything,” the documentary he codirected about her, and told him “I trust you.” According to Fielder, she said it twice.

Fielder disclosed the call in a WIRED cover interview published Monday. He described it in a follow-up phone conversation held the day before the film opened nationwide on Oct. 16, and said it was the first time he had heard from Holmes in more than six months.

The film, codirected with Lance Oppenheim and distributed by A24, follows Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, before she reported to prison. Holmes is the Theranos founder convicted of defrauding investors. The film premiered as a surprise screening at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado in early September.

How did Nathan Fielder react to Elizabeth Holmes’ message from prison?

Fielder said he woke up on Oct. 9 to two missed calls. The voicemail transcript identified them as coming from Holmes in prison. A third call came in while he was still looking at his phone, and he picked up.

He said he understood that inmates can’t receive return calls, which is why Holmes kept dialing. When he asked how she felt about the film’s rollout, she told him she had heard about it but hadn’t read much of the coverage.

Holmes also talked about her children and shared some updates that Fielder said weren’t his to make public. She closed the call with the same three words she had used earlier. Fielder said he simply answered, “OK, thanks.”

He told WIRED he doesn’t know what Holmes meant. He said the unexpected call made it feel as if the story the film captures hasn’t really ended.

The film, codirected with Lance Oppenheim and distributed by A24, follows Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, before she reported to prison. Fuente: Digital Courtesy Photo

What is ‘You Can See Everything,’ Nathan Fielder’s documentary about Elizabeth Holmes?

The project began after Holmes and Evans approached A24 about documenting their lives, according to Fielder. Those talks went nowhere. Months later, Fielder heard about it and asked the studio whether he could meet her.

He and Oppenheim spent 34 days filming inside a small beach house, where Holmes lived with Evans and their children. Fielder said he had no plan going in and had agreed with A24 that the project could be scrapped if nothing came of it.

The production stayed secret for about three years, and only a few dozen people knew it existed. Fielder said he never intended to appear on camera. He ended up in the film because the couple kept drawing him into conversations, and he felt someone needed to push back on their version of events.

Fielder said his team stopped communicating with Evans near the end of editing, after what they saw as growing efforts to control the project. As of late September, Fielder said, Evans had not seen the film.