In 2022, Ben Affleck founded an AI company and kept it secret. Four years later, Netflix bought it for $587 million.

Artificial intelligence has become one of the most sensitive topics in Hollywood. Many actors, writers, and crew members fear it could replace their work, and in the middle of that debate, Ben Affleck was quietly building an AI company of his own. Four years later, Netflix paid $587 million for it.

Affleck founded Interpositive in 2022 as its own sole founder and CEO. The company operated in “stealth mode,” without revealing what it was working on.

The first AI model of the company was built using its own footage, shot on a cloud soundstage. The goal is to use it for post-production to upgrade recordings.

An AI company built in secret by Ben Affleck

Netflix announced the purchase of InterPositive on March 5, 2026, but did not reveal the price. In July, the company confirmed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it paid about $587 million in cash.

As part of the deal, InterPositive’s 16-person team of engineers, researchers, and creatives joined Netflix, and Affleck became a senior adviser to the company.

What are Netflix’s plans with InterPositive. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

What InterPositive’s technology does

InterPositive’s AI doesn’t create images from scratch but lets filmmakers build a model using the footage from their own production.

Then, the clips are used in post-production to fix problems such as missing shots, background replacements, or incorrect lighting.

Affleck said he created the company to protect the people behind movies: “I knew I had a responsibility to my peers and our industry, to protect the power of human creativity and the people behind it,” he wrote.

What are Netflix’s plans with InterPositive

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said that about 300 of its titles have already used generative AI this year, mostly in post-production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sarandos said that the tools also make it possible to include scenes that productions would otherwise cut because of their cost, such as crowd or battle sequences.

Still, he insisted that AI will not replace artists: “We believe it takes great artists to make something great, and AI is not changing that.”