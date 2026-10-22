In the United States, traffic rules vary by state, and one of the most striking differences has to do with the use of a helmet when riding a motorcycle. In the state of New Hampshire, adult motorcyclists can ride without this protection without violating state law, a peculiarity that sets this jurisdiction apart from those that require all riders to use it.

The provision is set out in section RSA 265:122, which establishes the obligation to wear a helmet for those under 18, whether they are riding a motorcycle or traveling as passengers. The rule does not extend that general requirement to adults, although it does provide for penalties for those who transport minors who do not comply with the requirement.

However, the fact that the law allows adults to ride without a helmet does not mean that it is a safe practice, since United States road safety authorities warn about the risk of suffering serious head injuries in an accident and recommend using proper protection when traveling on a motorcycle.

What RSA 265:122 establishes about helmet use on motorcycles

New Hampshire law confirms that adults are not subject to a general obligation to wear a helmet, an important exception compared with states that require all motorcyclists to wear one. In this sense, section RSA 265:122 expressly states that people under 18 must wear head protection when riding or traveling as passengers on a motorcycle or autocycle.

The rule also sets out responsibilities for those who transport minors who do not comply with this requirement. Specifically, subsection IV establishes that the driver who carries a person under 18 without the required helmet commits an offense.

These are the main points of the law:

Over 18s : there is no general obligation to wear a helmet under this state provision.

Under-18s must wear an approved helmet secured with a neck or chin strap.

Drivers who carry minors may commit an offense if the may commit an offense if the minor passenger does not comply with the rule.

What risks exist when riding a motorcycle without a helmet

Although state law does not require adults to wear a helmet, U.S. federal road safety authorities recommend its use to reduce the consequences of accidents. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA, for its initials in English) warns that motorcyclists are overrepresented in fatal crashes and recommends wearing helmets that meet the standards of the United States Department of Transportation (DOT, for its initials in English).

According to NHTSA data, in 2024, 6,228 motorcyclists died in traffic accidents in the U.S., a figure that represented 16% of all road crash deaths that year. Likewise, the agency notes that helmets provide fundamental protection for the head in the event of an impact, and that is why an adult who can legally ride without a helmet in New Hampshire is not exempt from the physical risks associated with that decision.