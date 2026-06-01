A new round of storms will threaten much of the central United States over the next few hours. Meteorologists forecast an active atmospheric pattern lasting several days, capable of producing heavy rain, hail, strong wind gusts, and even isolated tornadoes.

These unstable conditions are expected to persist until at least midweek, with successive rounds of storms capable of causing localized flooding, property damage, and travel disruptions.

All areas are under alert for rain and storms for several days

According to AccuWeather specialists, the areas affected by the new storms will stretch from eastern Montana through the Dakotas to Texas and Oklahoma.

Forecasts indicate that this weather may produce

Hail

Torrential rain

Localized flash flooding

Wind gusts between 50 and 60 miles per hour (between 80 and 97 km/h)

Isolated tornadoes in the most intense events

The combination of repeated precipitation and severe storms could cause problems on roads and in urban areas.

Alert for this Tuesday, June 2

On Tuesday evening, the greatest storm risk will be to the west of North Dakota and South Dakota, including areas near Rapid City, Minot, and Williston. This weather could cause

Heavy downpours that limit visibility

Hail

Potentially damaging wind gusts

Isolated tornadoes

Alert for Wednesday, June 3

Storm activity could continue into Wednesday evening, when storm clusters are once again expected over North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota, as well as areas of western Kansas.

In these regions, the threat of heavy rain, hail, and locally strong wind gusts will persist.