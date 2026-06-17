In New York City, the Good Cause Eviction Law took full effect on April 20, 2024, changing tenant protections and regulating the specific situations in which a landlord can end a rental agreement.

Under this regulation, which remains in force in 2026, owners may only end the lease when they have a “just cause” for doing so.

Within that framework, certain behaviors that were allowed on the property by those renting it are considered valid reasons.

Confirmed: owners will now be able to end the contract when tenants allow this in their home

One of the reasons a lease may be terminated is if the tenant has “committed or allowed a nuisance in the home or on the property.”

For the law, a nuisance is defined as ongoing behavior that interferes with the health, safety, and comfort of other tenants.

The protection also applies when the interferes with the property or interfered with the safety and comfort of the owner or other tenants.

It is important to note that if an owner justifies an eviction under this cause or any other covered by the law, they must present in court “clear and convincing evidence" to support the action.

What the law says about rent increases

The regulation established a “local rent standard” to determine what annual increases owners may make.

Within that framework, the maximum allowed limit is calculated by adding the local inflation rate plus 5%, although the maximum cap allowed in any case is 10%.

When an increase that exceeds these limits is attempted, the decision may be considered unreasonable by the court.