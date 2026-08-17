The U.S. real estate market is regaining relevance, and one of the states that generates the most controversy is Colorado.

In this place, current regulations give landlords broad freedom to set prices and proceed with evictions, in a framework significantly different from that of other jurisdictions that have stricter regulation.

Landlords will have the authority to raise rent without limits.

In Colorado, the law is clear: there is no statewide rent control, which means landlords are free to set prices as they see fit based on the market.

Under the established legal rules and guidelines, landlords are authorized to raise rent without a maximum limit, since the state even forbids cities or counties from imposing restrictions on prices.

This means that, in practice, increases can be considerably higher than in states with regulations, as long as certain formal conditions are met:

This framework makes Colorado one of the most landlord-friendly states, although it is also presented as one of the most challenging for tenants in situations of market rent increases.

Evictions: more efficient procedures and fewer obstacles

Another key point of the system is the eviction process. In Colorado, landlords can begin proceedings when there are reasons such as:

Nonpayment

Breach of contract

End of the lease without renewal

These conditions are set out in state law, which allows eviction under specific grounds. Although in 2024 “just cause” rules were added to prevent arbitrary removals, the system remains faster than in other states, because:

Court deadlines are usually shorter

There are no extensive state-level moratoriums

The process can move quickly if the tenant does not respond or fails to comply

This creates a situation in which landlords have greater ability to recover their properties in less time, especially compared with states such as California or New York, where evictions can take months or even years.

A system that sparks controversy: landlords and tenants

Colorado’s model combines market freedom in pricing with relatively fast eviction procedures, which, according to various experts, improves housing availability and encourages investment.

However, tenant advocacy groups warn that this flexibility could lead to: