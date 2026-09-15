The U.S. real estate market is once again gaining relevance, and one of the states generating the most controversy is Colorado.

In this place, the current regulations give property owners broad freedom to set prices and proceed with evictions, in a framework significantly different from that of other jurisdictions that have stricter regulations.

Property owners will have the authority to increase rent without limits

In Colorado, the legislation is unequivocal: there is no rent control at the state level, which means property owners are free to set prices according to what they consider appropriate based on the market.

According to the established regulations and legal guidelines, property owners are authorized to raise rent without an upper limit, since the state even prohibits cities or counties from imposing price restrictions.

This means that, in practice, increases can be considerably higher than in regulated states, as long as certain formal conditions are met:

This framework makes Colorado one of the most flexible states for property owners, although it is also presented as one of the most challenging for tenants in situations of market increases.

Evictions: more efficient procedures and fewer obstacles

Another key point of the system is the eviction process. In Colorado, property owners can initiate the process when there are reasons such as:

Nonpayment

Breach of contract

End of the lease without renewal

These conditions are set out in state law, which allows eviction on specific grounds. Although in 2024 rules of “just cause” were added to prevent arbitrary evictions, the system remains faster than in other states, because:

Court deadlines are usually shorter

There are no extensive moratoriums at the state level

The process can move quickly if the tenant does not respond or fails to comply

This creates a scenario in which property owners have greater ability to regain their properties in less time, especially compared with states such as California or New York, where evictions can take months or even years.

A scheme that sparks controversy: owners and tenants

The Colorado model combines market freedom in pricing with relatively fast eviction procedures, which, according to various experts, improves housing availability and promotes investment.

However, tenant advocacy organizations warn that this flexibility could lead to: