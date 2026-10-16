The United States Social Security Administration (SSA) established the payment schedule for 2027, with dates that will determine when retirees and other beneficiaries will receive their deposits with the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

The increase will change the monthly amounts starting in January, and not all beneficiaries will receive the money on the same day, since the date will depend on factors such as the date of birth and the type of benefit, so some will be paid before others, while certain payments will be moved up to December 2026.

The official schedule makes it possible to identify who will receive the increase first, what the deposit dates in January will be, and when the following payments will arrive.

Which retirees will receive the COLA 2027 increase first?

The first payments with the COLA increase will arrive on December 31, 2026, for those who receive SSI. By contrast, retirees who receive Social Security according to the SSA’s regular schedule will begin receiving their January deposits according to their date of birth.

However, there are exceptions, such as people who began receiving benefits before May 1997 and who receive both Social Security and SSI.

The SSA will distribute the regular January payments according to each beneficiary’s date of birth. The official dates are as follows:

Wednesday, January 13: born from 1 to 10.

Wednesday, January 20: born from 11 to 20.

Wednesday, January 27: born from 21 to 31.

The 3.6% increase will be applied automatically to eligible beneficiaries in January. The final amount will depend on how much each person receives and on any possible deductions that are applied to their payment. In this regard, the SSA reported that retirement benefits will increase, on average, by about $75 per month.

When will the next SSA deposits be after January?

After the January payments, regular deposits will continue each February of 2027. The date will depend on the group to which each beneficiary belongs:

Wednesday, February 10: people born from 1 to 10.

Wednesday, February 17: people born from 11 to 20.

Wednesday, February 24: people born from 21 to 31.

Beneficiaries can consult the full official 2027 schedule to review the deposits for the following months.

On the other hand, those who want to know the exact amount they will receive with the COLA can check their personalized notice in their my Social Security account. The SSA indicated that digital notices will be available starting at the end of November for those who meet the enrollment and electronic receipt requirements; those who are not enrolled will receive the notice by postal mail in December.