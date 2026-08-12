Henkel Corporation voluntarily recalled thousands of units of Schwarzkopf Professional Osis Grip, an aerosol mousse for styling hair. The cause is a flaw in the container that can lead to product leakage under pressure and a risk of explosion.

The FDA published the notice on August 11, although it clarified that it does not endorse the product or the company. Henkel acted after a customer complaint and two salon reports of hand injuries.

What happened to Schwarzkopf Professional Osis Grip, and why is it being recalled?

The company detected a manufacturing defect in the aluminum containers of the 6.76 oz (200 ml) Osis Grip mousse. The defect can allow the product to leak under pressure.

The recall includes 25 lots identified by batch codes printed on the back of the container. Products with codes not included on the list are not affected.

In which states was the product sold?

The mousse reached stores and salons through 21 distributors in:

Alaska

Arizona

California

Florida

Michigan

Missouri

New Jersey

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Texas

Washington

How does this measure affect consumers, and what should they do?

The recall affects individual consumers and salon professionals who bought the product in the states mentioned. So far, Henkel has identified one case of a hand bruise or contusion.

Those who have a container with any of the affected lots should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. The company has set up 1-800-234-4672 for inquiries, Monday through Friday in the morning.