The United States, Mexico, and Spain are three of the most popular tourist destinations, ranking year after year among the favorites of thousands of travelers.

In this regard, all people who wish to visit these countries must first make sure they meet a fundamental requirement with their passports: that they are valid.

Ensuring this point is essential so that, if needed, the document can be renewed before traveling, since otherwise both airlines and immigration authorities may prevent the trip from taking place .

United States passport requirements for those who wish to travel

The United States requires all travelers to present a fully valid document for the entire planned stay in the country and for six additional months from the departure date, except in the case of the nations that are part of the so-called “6-month club”, which will only need to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

In addition, having an acceptable passport is not only essential for the time of travel but also for the prior documents that must be processed, such as the U.S. visa or ESTA authorization, for example.

Mexico passport requirements for those who wish to travel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico also specifies that all visitors must, in accordance with Mexican law, present a fully valid passport upon entry.

“Some airlines want to make sure that travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity to guarantee their services. Therefore, it is highly recommended to check the selected airline’s policy on this matter,” the agency tells travelers.

Spain passport requirements for those who wish to travel

The Ministry of the Interior indicates to those visiting this territory that entry will also require a valid passport or travel document that proves identity, as long as it is considered valid under the international agreements to which Spain is a signatory.

“The travel document must be valid until three months after the intended date of departure from the member states and must have been issued within the ten years prior to the date of entry,” it is specified in this case.

Other points all authorities will review before authorizing any of these trips

Before authorizing international travel, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as