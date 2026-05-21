The National Weather Service (NWS) anticipated a weather system that will be accompanied by heavy rains, severe thunderstorms, and wind gusts that could exceed 50 miles per hour, equivalent to more than 59 mph.

Specialists pointed out that the combination of extreme humidity and persistent storms will increase the risk of damage in several cities.

Flood of the century: it will bring severe storms and heavy rain for 72 hours

The NWS and the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) anticipate abundant precipitation in areas of the central and southern parts of the country, with significant accumulations that could last for three consecutive days.

The frontal system will advance slowly, favoring stationary storms capable of dumping large amounts of water in short periods. The most affected areas could experience rapid flooding and rises in streams and rivers.

In addition to heavy rain, the system would be accompanied by frequent lightning activity and wind gusts above 50 mph. Weather authorities emphasized that storms could strengthen especially during the afternoons and nights.

Which areas are under alert for severe storms and strong wind gusts

Official reports include warnings for different sectors of the Great Plains, the Mississippi Valley, and regions of the southern United States. In those areas, storms capable of causing flash flooding and dangerous travel conditions are expected.

Among the main risks mentioned by meteorologists are:

Sudden urban flooding.

Wind gusts above 59 mph.

Falling trees and power outages.

Severe thunderstorms with isolated hail.

Reduced visibility on roads due to heavy rain.

The authorities recommended following official warnings and avoiding unnecessary travel during the most intense moments of the storm.