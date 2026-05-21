A new episode of severe weather threatens large areas of the southern and central United States with heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, and wind gusts that could be potentially dangerous and could last for several days.

This system will especially affect parts of the Southern Plains through the rest of the week, and experts have already warned of possible flash flooding, property damage, and power outages.

Areas under severe thunderstorm alerts today

According to experts at AccuWeather, the greatest risk for today, Thursday, will be concentrated in

Eastern Colorado

New Mexico

Texas

Central Arkansas

Much of Louisiana

Western Mississippi

Warnings were issued for flash flooding caused by persistent rainfall and rapid water accumulation.

In addition, the storms -accompanied by hail- could generate gusts between 56 and 65 mph, although in certain areas they are expected to reach 74 mph.

Alert for Friday for more dangerous storms

On Friday, the storm system will strengthen again over parts of the Plains. In that sense, the areas at highest risk will be

Southeastern Colorado

Northeastern New Mexico

Western Oklahoma

These regions are expected to experience

Heavy rain

Severe thunderstorms

Hail

Wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph

AccuWeather indicated that some storms could even reach gusts of up to 85 mph.

Severe weather also extends through the Memorial Day weekend

During Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, forecasts anticipate new thunderstorms that will expand toward

Alabama

Georgia

The Carolinas