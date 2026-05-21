Millions of people in the United States will have a new extended break thanks to one of the most important federal holidays on the calendar. The date will cause banks, schools, and public offices to close across the country, in addition to heavy tourism and commercial activity.

The Government declared a holiday for this Monday across the ENTIRE country

This is Memorial Day, which in 2026 will be observed on Monday, May 25, and will lead to a new national long weekend. Memorial Day is a federal holiday dedicated to honoring American military personnel who died while serving in the Armed Forces.

During this date, ceremonies, tributes, and parades are held in different cities across the country to remember those who fell in combat. In addition, the day symbolically marks the beginning of the summer season in the United States.

Which services will remain closed during this holiday

Since it is a federal holiday, that Monday the following will remain closed:

Banks

Public schools

Government offices

Courts and federal agencies

Many private businesses will also operate with reduced hours.

The long weekend with the most travel of the year is here

Since it falls on a Monday, this makes for a new three-day long weekend. In this way, Memorial Day usually generates:

Record road travel

Very high demand at airports

Tourist getaways and family gatherings

Millions of people take advantage of the extended break to travel.