One of the most ambitious hydraulic works in Latin America is advancing in northeastern Brazil with the goal of completely transforming access to water in regions historically hit by drought. The megaproject promises to change the landscape and improve the lives of millions of people.

They are building the longest artificial river in Latin America

The government of the state of Ceará is promoting the construction of a gigantic artificial river of approximately 90 miles in length, designed to supply water to one of the driest areas in the country.

The project, known as the Ceará Water Belt (CAC), had reached 91% physical completion by the end of 2025, and authorities project its completion for June 2026.

The project aims to guarantee water supply in areas that for decades have suffered extreme droughts, water shortages, and supply problems both for human consumption and for agricultural and livestock production.

The river will stretch 90 miles and will feature state-of-the-art technology

The infrastructure includes:

Large-scale artificial canals

Pumping and distribution systems

Reservoirs and hydraulic connections

It will bring water to one of the driest areas in the region

Water is collected at the Jati dam, linked to the Northern Axis of the São Francisco River Integration Project. From there, the flow crosses different regions until it reaches the headwaters of the Cariús River, in the municipality of Nova Olinda.

Northeastern Brazil has historically faced:

High temperatures

Irregular rainfall

Extended periods of drought

That is why access to water is considered a strategic challenge.