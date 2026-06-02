The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) informs all residents seeking to obtain their driver’s license for the first time in the state about the mandatory requirements that must be met in order to carry out this procedure.

In this context, the submission of all required documentation and compliance with the presentation conditions are essential, since otherwise the authorities will reject the processing of this ID until the requested documents are submitted.

The DPS will deny driver’s licenses to those who have delayed this process with their documentation

Before proceeding with the processing of this credential, it is essential to verify the official list of documentation and ensure that all documents are current.

People who present expired documentation due to delays in renewal will not be able to obtain their driver’s license until they obtain one that is fully valid.

Documentation required to obtain a driver’s license in Texas

Proof of U.S. citizenship or lawful residency.

Documentation proving Texas residency.

A Social Security number and Social Security card.

Texas vehicle registration.

Proof of auto insurance.

How to carry out the procedure to obtain a driver’s license in Texas in detail

Authorities establish that all drivers must:

Submit a driver’s license application along with the required documentation.

Schedule an appointment at a driver’s license office.

Pay the applicable driver’s license application fee.

Provide fingerprints for a criminal background check.

Have a photograph taken.

Pass a vision exam.

Complete and pass the knowledge and driving tests administered by the state provider or a certified third-party provider.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment to complete this procedure can do so by clicking here.