In the United States, students in different districts are starting or even spending their summer vacation, a break that officially ends the 2025-2026 school year so that 2026-2027 can later begin.

Although the exact duration of this break for students will depend on each school district, one of the main ones confirmed that the break will last all of July, all of August, and will even extend into the first days of September.

What was the last day of classes for students in this district

On Friday, June 26, educational activities officially ended for students at New York City Public Schools, beginning a break that will last more than two months.

Confirmed calendar for 2026-2027: classes will start on September 10

According to the official calendar, classes will start again next Thursday, September 10.

The winter break in this sense is scheduled from December 24 to January 1, the spring break from April 22 to April 30 and the end of classes for Monday, June 21, 2027.

The official calendar includes suspension of activities on the following dates: