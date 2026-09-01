The aerospace industry has just taken a historic step toward ultra-long-haul flights. Airbus successfully completed tests of its new A350-1000ULR (Ultra Long Range), a version specially developed to operate some of the world’s longest commercial routes without the need for stopovers.

Thanks to a combination of greater fuel capacity, aerodynamic improvements, and next-generation engines, the new plane promises to revolutionize air transport by allowing direct connections between cities separated by more than 18,000 kilometers.

Testing advances on the world’s most advanced commercial aircraft

The new Airbus A350-1000ULR was designed to cover routes that until a few years ago were considered impossible for commercial aviation. Among its main features are:

Range of more than 18,000 kilometers

Capacity for flights of more than 20 hours

Lower fuel consumption compared with previous generations

Reduction in pollutant emissions

Greater comfort for passengers on ultra-long-haul trips

It will fly anywhere in the world nonstop for the first time

The great advantage of the A350-1000ULR is its ability to link major urban centers without the need for intermediate stopovers. This will make it possible to operate routes such as:

New York – Singapore

London – Sydney

Paris – Auckland

Los Angeles – Dubai

Toronto – Bangkok

It will change commercial aviation forever

Specialists believe that the growth of nonstop routes will transform global connectivity. The advantages include: