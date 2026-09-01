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The aerospace industry has just taken a historic step toward ultra-long-haul flights. Airbus successfully completed tests of its new A350-1000ULR (Ultra Long Range), a version specially developed to operate some of the world’s longest commercial routes without the need for stopovers.

Thanks to a combination of greater fuel capacity, aerodynamic improvements, and next-generation engines, the new plane promises to revolutionize air transport by allowing direct connections between cities separated by more than 18,000 kilometers.

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Testing advances on the world’s most advanced commercial aircraft

The new Airbus A350-1000ULR was designed to cover routes that until a few years ago were considered impossible for commercial aviation. Among its main features are:

  • Range of more than 18,000 kilometers
  • Capacity for flights of more than 20 hours
  • Lower fuel consumption compared with previous generations
  • Reduction in pollutant emissions
  • Greater comfort for passengers on ultra-long-haul trips

It will fly anywhere in the world nonstop for the first time

The great advantage of the A350-1000ULR is its ability to link major urban centers without the need for intermediate stopovers. This will make it possible to operate routes such as:

  • New York – Singapore
  • London – Sydney
  • Paris – Auckland
  • Los Angeles – Dubai
  • Toronto – Bangkok

It will change commercial aviation forever

Specialists believe that the growth of nonstop routes will transform global connectivity. The advantages include:

  • Shorter travel times
  • Elimination of intermediate connections
  • Greater comfort for passengers
  • Lower risk of lost luggage
  • Reduced time at airports