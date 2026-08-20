Window glass often collects dust, fingerprints, grease, and small water spots that can make it lose transparency and look dull.

Although there are many specific products for cleaning them, there is one ingredient that many people already have at home and that can become an inexpensive alternative.

It is white vinegar, used for years in different household cleaning tasks. Its acetic acid content can help loosen mineral deposits and dirt residue, so applying it diluted on glass can make cleaning easier and leave the surface more transparent.

What is the purpose of spraying vinegar on window glass?

The main benefit of this method is related to the ability of acetic acid to dissolve certain mineral residues that remain on the glass when the water evaporates.

That is why it can be especially useful for dealing with the well-known water marks, those whitish or transparent stains that appear after rain, watering, or cleaning with water that has a high mineral content.

In addition, diluted vinegar can help remove:

Fingerprints and light grease .

Traces of built-up dirt.

Stains caused by water drops .

Some superficial mineral deposits.

Residue that can leave the glass looking dull.

One cleaning technique consists of using one part vinegar to between one and ten parts water as an alternative for routine cleaning of certain glass surfaces.

Why do they recommend using vinegar to clean windows?

The appeal of this method lies mainly in the fact that it is inexpensive, simple, and easy to prepare. There is no need to buy a specialized product to try it on standard glass.

The acetic acid present in vinegar works on some mineral residues and can also help loosen traces of light grease. In this way, proper cleaning can make the glass regain a cleaner and more transparent appearance.

However, it is important to keep in mind that cleaning is not the same as disinfecting. Vinegar can be used as a household cleaner, but it should not be considered a disinfectant capable of eliminating all microorganisms.

How to prepare the vinegar trick for cleaning glass

The preparation is very simple and requires only two items:

White vinegar .

Water .

A spray bottle.

A clean microfiber cloth.

For everyday cleaning, a practical option is to place equal parts white vinegar and water in the spray bottle. This ratio also appears in different glass-cleaning methods.

Once the mixture is ready, close the container and shake it gently to combine the ingredients.

Step by step: how to spray vinegar on windows

To get better results, it is important to apply the product correctly and avoid letting it dry too quickly on the surface.

First remove the dust from the glass with a dry cloth. Put the water and vinegar mixture in a spray bottle. Spray a small amount onto the glass. Wipe with a clean, soft microfiber cloth. Rub especially the areas that have water marks or built-up dirt. Dry the surface completely to avoid new marks.

If there are more persistent mineral stains, it may be necessary to keep the surface damp for a few minutes before wiping it away, always avoiding abrasive items that could scratch the glass.