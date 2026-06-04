Spain, Mexico, and Colombia are three destinations highly chosen year after year by tourists who want to discover their different attractions, cuisine, and landscapes.

In that context, it is essential to take into account the document requirements—especially regarding the passport—before traveling to any of these countries to avoid last-minute issues and have enough time to update the required international identification , if necessary.

Although each of these nations has its own policies regarding the required documents and credentials, all three agree that the passport of most visitors must be fully valid and in force for entry and exit from the country to be authorized.

Spain’s rules for those who wish to visit this country

The Ministry of the Interior indicates to those intending to visit this territory that entry will be required with a passport or travel document that is fully valid that proves identity, provided it is considered valid under the international agreements Spain has signed.

“The travel document must be valid for up to three months after the planned date of departure from the member states and must have been issued within the ten years prior to the date of entry,” it is specified in this case.

Mexico’s rules for those who wish to visit this country

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico also specifies that all visitors must, in accordance with Mexican law, present a passport that is 100% valid at the time of entering the country .

“Some airlines want to make sure travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity to guarantee their services. For this reason, it is strongly recommended to check the selected airline’s policy on this matter,” it states.

Colombia’s rules for those who wish to visit this country

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia specifies that all foreigners must present one of the documents listed below, as applicable

Valid and current passport

Preferred passport

Special passport in cases of stateless persons or refugees

CAN-MERCOSUR national identity document

CAN-MERCOSUR foreigner ID card

Temporary Protection Permit-PPT

Temporary/provisional/emergency travel document

In all cases, it must be accompanied by a visa or travel ticket and proof of financial solvency is also required, as applicable.

Essential information for those traveling from the United States

Those planning to travel with more than USD 10,000 must fill out the FinCEN 105 form. This document is printed and handed to the corresponding Customs and Border Protection officer.

The form can also be completed online at least three days before traveling to then provide the officer with the confirmation or receipt number.

Failure to comply with this requirement may result in severe fines, detention, and authorities could even confiscate the money.