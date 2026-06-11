Vancouver unanimously approved a law that imposes fines of US$1,000 on building owners who forbid their tenants from using portable air conditioners. The measure turns that restriction into a punishable offense.

The rule does not penalize those who have these units, but rather those who try to prevent them from using them. And this is not an isolated case: several U.S. states already have similar legislation.

What does the new air conditioner law establish?

Any building owner in Vancouver who restricts the use of portable air conditioners may receive a fine of US$1,000. The measure was voted on by the City Council and modifies the current bylaws.

The law includes exceptions. If the building requires major structural improvements or there are documented safety risks, the owner can request an exemption from the municipal licensing inspector, with support from a certified professional.

Why were restrictions in place before?

Electrical capacity: older buildings may not be able to handle the additional load.

Utility costs: heavy use increases electricity bills.

Risk of damage: improper drainage can cause leaks.

What protections exist in the United States?

In California, Washington and Oregon, state laws already prohibit landlords from restricting the use of portable cooling devices. Vancouver is thus aligning itself with a trend that is advancing across North America.

In other states, protections vary. Tenants can consult local housing regulations or contact a legal aid organization to find out whether their landlord can limit the use of an air conditioner in their unit.