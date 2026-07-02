En esta noticia
Paraguay, Mexico and Colombia maintain strict requirements for entry to and exit from the country that all visitors must know in order to travel to these destinations and avoid problems with airlines and immigration authorities.
In this context, knowing the passport requirements of passport of each of these nations is essential, since this allows one to verify in advance that one has an international ID in condition to make the trip and is an opportunity to renew it if necessary.
Requirements that the passport of all visitors must meet to enter or leave Paraguay
The National Directorate of Migration of Paraguay explains that for all non-resident visitors, the presentation of a fully valid passport is mandatory both for entry and for leaving the country.
However, for nationals belonging to Mercosur countries, only a valid identity document from the country of origin will be required.
Requirements that the passport of all visitors must meet to enter or leave Mexico
The Secretariat of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, for its part, also specifies that all visitors must, in accordance with Mexican law, present a fully valid passport when entering.
“Some airlines want to make sure that travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity to guarantee their services. Therefore, it is strongly recommended to verify the policy on this matter with the selected airline," the agency indicates.
Requirements that the passport of all visitors from Colombia must meet
In the case of Colombia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifies that all visiting foreigners must present any of the valid credentials listed below, as applicable
- Valid and current passport
- Preferential passport
- Special passport in cases of stateless persons or refugees
- CAN-MERCOSUR National Identity Document
- Foreigner Identity Card from CAN-MERCOSUR countries
- Temporary Protection Permit-PPT
- Temporary/provisional/emergency travel document
Other key points that authorities will generally check
Before authorizing international travel, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as
- Passport without tears or extra-official marks
- Identity documents required according to each destination
- Full match between the declared data and that appearing in the documents
- Permits and visas up to date, as applicable in each case
- Compliance with all health and baggage requirements