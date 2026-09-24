California has implemented new federal requirements for commercial drivers that change how medical information is submitted to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The new procedure took effect on July 27, 2026, and applies to commercial drivers who operate across state lines.

Under the new rules, medical examiners listed on the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners must electronically submit Medical Examination Reports (MERs) and Medical Examiner Certificates (MECs) for interstate commercial drivers through the National Registry.

What changed for commercial drivers in California?

Before the change, interstate drivers could submit their medical examination records to the DMV themselves. As of July 27, 2026, they can no longer do so. The medical examiner who conducted the examination must submit the information electronically through the National Registry.

The change stems from the federal National Registry II (NRII) Final Rule, which took effect on June 23, 2025. California DMV implemented the new electronic medical-record requirements more than a year later, on July 27, 2026.

Illustrative image. California's new commercial license requirements took effect on July 27, 2026, for drivers operating across state lines. California DMV

What happens to intrastate commercial drivers?

The new electronic submission requirement does not apply in the same way to drivers who operate only within California. Intrastate commercial drivers can continue submitting paper medical forms in person, by mail, or through the DMV’s Virtual Field Office.

Medical examiners must submit interstate drivers’ examination results to the National Registry within 24 hours, while the DMV says it must post the results on the driver’s record within one business day.