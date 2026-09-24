U.S. taxpayers who have recently changed their address or legal name should review their personal information before filing their tax return. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) warns that changes to this information can affect a tax return, and keeping records up to date can help prevent delays in processing tax returns and refunds.

The federal agency provides several ways for taxpayers to report changes and update the information associated with their tax records. Among the details that may need to be updated are a mailing address and a legal name, particularly when the name no longer matches the records maintained by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

One of the most common situations involves a change of address. According to the IRS, taxpayers should notify the agency when they move to make sure they receive tax refunds and official correspondence at the correct address.

Updating an address can also be important for taxpayers who are waiting for correspondence related to their tax situation. The IRS sends letters to the address listed in its records, so keeping this information current can help reduce the risk of missing an important notice.

Taxpayers can use the procedures provided by the IRS to report an address change. People with an IRS Online Account can also update certain contact information through their profile. The agency also allows taxpayers to report a change of address by filing Form 8822, Change of Address.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) warns that changes to this information can affect a tax return, and keeping records up to date can help prevent delays in processing tax returns and refunds.

A name change can also affect a tax refund

The IRS also advises taxpayers to pay attention to changes to their legal name. The agency explains that a name change can affect tax matters and delay a refund.

To avoid inconsistencies, the names listed on a tax return should match the records maintained by the Social Security Administration. When someone legally changes their name, the taxpayer should make sure the change is also reflected in the appropriate records before filing a tax return.

Matching the information on a tax return with SSA records is particularly important because the IRS uses this information when processing taxpayers’ returns.

How to avoid problems with personal information

Before filing a tax return, taxpayers should review the information used to identify them and make sure it is accurate and up to date. The IRS recommends paying particular attention to personal information when there have been recent changes.

Some situations that taxpayers should review include:

Change of address: Notify the IRS to help ensure that refunds and agency correspondence are sent to the correct address.

Name change: Make sure the new legal name matches the records of the Social Security Administration.

Contact information: Review the information available through an IRS Online Account and update it when applicable.

The IRS also allows taxpayers to authorize third parties to assist with federal tax matters. Depending on the type of authorization, this may include a family member, friend, tax professional, attorney or business.