More than 211,000 Spaniards living in the United States are listed in the Census of Absentee Voters (CERA) that will be used for the Nov. 29, 2026 general election. The figure corresponds to the census closed Aug. 1 and places the United States as the country with the third-largest number of Spanish voters abroad, behind Argentina and France.

However, there are more Spaniards living in the country than people registered in CERA. The Register of Spaniards Residing Abroad (PERE) recorded 236,394 Spaniards living in the country as of Jan. 1, 2026.

To vote in these elections from abroad, it is necessary to appear on the corresponding electoral roll, so not all Spaniards living abroad necessarily qualify as voters in these elections.

The difference is explained by the fact that PERE records Spanish nationals living outside the country, while CERA includes voters who are eligible to cast ballots.

Are all Spaniards living in the United States included in the voter rolls?

Not necessarily. To vote from the United States as a permanent resident, it is necessary to be registered as a resident in the Consular Registration Registry and appear in the CERA corresponding to the election. The rolls in force for these elections were closed Aug. 1, 2026, although claims accepted during the period set by the government will be included in the final rolls.

The period to check the data and file claims for inclusion, exclusion or errors will run from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, inclusive. That is why the figure of 211,749 voters serves as a reference for the rolls closed in August, but it may change after those claims are resolved.

The INE allows voters to check their registration on the electoral roll. During an election, the inquiry also shows data related to participation in that vote. Spaniards living abroad can verify their status through the agency’s online portal.

How do you vote from the United States in the Nov. 29 election?

Spaniards permanently living in the United States who appear in CERA do not need to request a ballot in advance. They can vote by mail or cast a ballot in a box set up at their consulate or corresponding voting center. Election materials are sent to the address listed in the registry.

For in-person voting, CERA voters may cast their ballots at the consulates and designated centers between Nov. 21 and Nov. 26, inclusive. For mail voting, the ballot must arrive at the consulate or designated center no later than Nov. 24.

The process also covers Spaniards who are temporarily in the United States during the election. In that case, if they are registered as nonresidents in the Consular Registration Registry, they can use the ERTA procedure, which requires requesting election materials before Oct. 31.

What documents do you need to vote from abroad?

CERA voters will receive the election materials needed to cast a ballot. These include

Ballots and voting envelopes.

Certificates of registration on the voter roll.

And the envelope addressed to the Provincial Electoral Board.

For mail voting, the voter must place the voting envelope containing the ballot and the certificate of registration on the voter roll inside the envelope addressed to the Provincial Electoral Board. In addition, they must include:

A photocopy of a Spanish national ID card or passport ,

Or a certificate of nationality

Or proof of registration in the Consular Registration Registry issued by the consulate.

If the voter chooses to cast a ballot in person, they must prove their identity to the consular officer and present the second certificate of registration on the voter roll. Consular staff will check the documents and stamp the envelope before it is deposited.