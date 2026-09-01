The American visa is an essential document for most foreigners who want to visit the United States, since there is one for each type of trip and, unless one has an exemption to apply for it, the authorities will request it as a requirement to authorize the transfer to the port of entry.

In this context, California, Texas, New York, Florida, and Illinois are among the most popular destinations for tourists visiting the country and, to travel without inconvenience, they require - like the rest of the territories - that the visa presented be completely valid, so it is key to renew it when this requirement is not met.

California, Texas, New York, Florida, and Illinois block the entry of those who postponed renewing their American visa

Although the validity of this document depends on each particular circumstance, in the case of B1/B2 visas for tourism or medical treatment, the document is valid for 10 years, so those processed before September 2016 are no longer valid.

Regardless of the validity of the passport, having this document is essential to enter the United States, unless one has an exemption.

For this reason, when the validity period ends it will be essential to update the document to travel again. Verifying this information and confirming that the permit is fully valid is key to avoiding setbacks.

Important information about updating the American visa

The State Department explains that to renew an American visa it is necessary to go through the entire visa application process again.

However, there are certain situations in which the visa applicant may be exempt from the interview when renewing the document. These cases are detailed by each U.S. Embassy.

Only travelers who qualify for automatic revalidation will be able to re-enter for a short period with an expired visa.