White vinegar has established itself as one of the most effective household allies for keeping the home clean, without having to resort to expensive and hard-to-find chemical products.

Although it is commonly used in the kitchen or bathroom, there is a little-known trick that many have begun to implement in recent months, which consists of spraying it at the entrance to the home.

This simple and inexpensive habit is gaining increasing recognition for its effectiveness and practicality.

What is the purpose of applying vinegar at a house entrance?

A key aspect is its ability to act as a repellent barrier. The strong aroma of vinegar acts as a natural inhibitor for various household pests.

Ants, spiders, and even cockroaches tend to avoid areas where they perceive that smell , which makes it a practical, chemical-free option for the front entrance.

Additionally, those who believe in home harmonization practices use it as an “energy cleanser.”

According to this perspective, a few sprays on the door frame help disperse dense vibrations and revitalize the environment.

How to implement it properly

To make the most of its effects, it is enough to place a mixture of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. This mixture can be sprayed:

On the door frame

On the entrance floor

In small cracks or fissures through which insects usually pass

On baseboards or corners exposed to the outside

Ideally, repeat the procedure once or twice a week to maintain the effect.