En esta noticia Which is best for the kitchen?

The material of the strainer directly affects its resistance, durability, and convenience when using it. Plastic, silicone, and stainless steel strainers each have different characteristics.

Knowing the characteristics of each one makes it possible to determine and thus choose which is more useful for everyday use according to the needs of each kitchen.

Which is best for the kitchen?

Although all three serve the same function, stainless steel is usually the most convenient option for everyday use. It stands out for offering heat resistance, durability, and easy cleaning.

However, the choice may vary depending on the use and preferences of each household.

Plastic strainer

Plastic strainers are the most affordable option and are easy to handle because they weigh very little. They can be used to wash fruits and vegetables, drain cold foods, or prepare dishes that do not involve high temperatures.

Its biggest limitation appears when it is exposed to heat, since not all types of plastic are made to withstand it. With improper and frequent use, it can warp, stain, and retain odors.

Silicone strainer

Some people prefer silicone strainers for their practicality and ease of storage. Several models are foldable and take up much less space than the other options.

In addition, silicone, if it is kitchen-safe, can withstand high temperatures without any problem. However, its structure is not very rigid and can be difficult to use when dealing with heavy foods.