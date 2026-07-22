United States, Peru and the Dominican Republic require travelers to present a passport with a minimum validity in order to authorize entry into the country. Those who delay renewing the document may be prevented from traveling, according to immigration authorities in each nation.

The measure is not new, but it is applied strictly at border controls and at airline check-in . Each country sets its own minimum validity period, so checking the expiration date before buying tickets is key to avoiding setbacks.

What does each country require to allow entry with a passport?

United States asks foreign visitors for a passport with at least six months of validity remaining from the date of entry, according to the Customs and Border Protection (CBP). There are exceptions for citizens of certain countries, who may enter with the document valid only for the length of their stay.

Peru and the Dominican Republic apply the same criterion: they require a passport valid for six additional months at the time of entry . The Dominican consulate in Miami specified that without that margin, the traveler will not be able to enter the country.

The requirements that are usually checked before authorizing entry include:

Minimum validity of six months from the date of arrival

Appropriate visa according to the traveler’s nationality

Proof of travel purpose (reservations, return ticket)

Financial means for the stay, in some cases

What happens if the passport does not meet the required validity?

If the document does not meet the minimum period, both airlines and immigration authorities may deny boarding or entry to the destination country. This happens even if the traveler already has tickets and confirmed reservations.