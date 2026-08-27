The United States took a new measure that affects thousands of people who are carrying out procedures to obtain an immigrant visa. The State Department ordered a temporary pause in appointments related to these applications at U.S. embassies and consulates around the world .

The decision began to take effect as consular officials receive training aimed at strengthening the criteria used to evaluate those seeking to obtain a visa to settle permanently in the country.

United States pauses immigrant visa appointments

The measure affects consular interviews for immigrant visas, a fundamental step for people seeking to enter the United States legally with the intention of residing permanently.

Those who already had a scheduled interview began receiving communications about changes to their appointments. According to available reports, those interviews will be rescheduled, although for the moment there is no general timetable indicating when the process will return to normal.

The State Department justified the pause through a global training initiative for consular officials. The goal is to apply the new applicant evaluation criteria more consistently .

Who is affected by the measure?

The change mainly affects those who are processing a U.S. immigrant visa and need to complete a consular interview.

Among them are people seeking to emigrate to the United States through different family or work categories. The interruption may generate additional delays for those who had already completed much of their process and were waiting for the interview to move forward toward visa issuance.

However, it is important to make a distinction: the measure does not mean that all U.S. visas have been canceled.

Tourist, business, student visas and other nonimmigrant visa categories are not part of this global pause in interviews for immigrant visas.

What will happen to those who already had an appointment?

People who already had a scheduled interview may receive a cancellation or rescheduling notice. The information available so far does not set a single date for resuming all affected interviews.

For this reason, applicants should regularly check their email and communications from the U.S. embassy or consulate where they are handling the process.

The State Department also maintains an official tool to check the scheduling status of immigrant visa interviews. There it is possible to verify when the National Visa Center is scheduling cases that meet the requirements and have a visa available.

Does the measure cancel immigration applications?

The pause in interviews does not, by itself, amount to the cancellation of an immigration petition. The change is focused on the consular stage and interview scheduling.

For that reason, those with an ongoing process should not assume that their application was rejected simply because their appointment was suspended or rescheduled.

The situation could result in longer waiting times, especially for families that need to complete the interview to continue their immigration process.

What should applicants do?

Affected people should keep all documentation related to their procedure and pay attention to the new instructions they receive from the consulate.

It is also advisable to check the appointment status directly and avoid confusing this measure with a general cancellation of U.S. visas.

For now, the information available points to a temporary pause of interviews for immigrant visas, while the U.S. government trains its officials and prepares the application of stricter evaluation criteria.