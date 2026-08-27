Reoffending in one of the most serious traffic offenses can have a definitive consequence in New York: losing your driver’s license forever, with no possibility of getting it back. As part of the overhaul of its sanctions system that took effect in 2026, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) tightened the rules for repeat offenders and reduced the number of convictions required for the disqualification to become permanent.

These drivers will permanently lose their driver’s licenses

On February 16, 2026, New York launched the biggest overhaul of its points and violations system in years. Among the changes, one of the toughest directly targets repeat offenders for the most serious violations: those linked to alcohol and drug use while driving.

The rule specifically targets drivers with repeated histories of driving under the influence of substances. Specifically:

Those who accumulate 4 or more convictions for driving while intoxicated or impaired by alcohol or drugs (the offenses known as DWI or DWAI) will no longer be able to obtain their driver’s license again.

What other consequences does this violation bring?

Beyond the permanent disqualification for repeat offenders, a single conviction for alcohol or drugs already brings severe consequences in New York:

11 points on the driving record, enough on their own to trigger a hearing and a possible suspension.

Financial fines and the Driver Responsibility Assessment fee, which is paid over three years.

Possible suspension or revocation of the license depending on the case and the record.

For young drivers or those with a learner’s permit, the penalties are even stricter.