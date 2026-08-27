The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed that it will deposit up to $7,316 into the accounts of families with two children that qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) . The benefit applies to tax year 2026 and is claimed by filing Form 1040 together with Schedule EIC.

The amount comes from Revenue Procedure 2025-32, published by the IRS in October 2025. The inflation adjustments detailed there apply to returns filed in 2027, corresponding to income earned during 2026.

What requirements does the IRS impose for the $7,316 credit?

The $7,316 amount applies exclusively to taxpayers with exactly two children who qualify under IRS rules. The credit is refundable: it is paid even if the taxpayer owes no taxes.

To access the full amount, earned income must reach $18,290. From that threshold, the benefit begins to phase out according to adjusted gross income and the filing status declared.

Main requirements to access the credit

Have exactly two children who qualify under IRS rules.

Report earned income: wages, self-employment, or another source of earned income.

File Form 1040 together with Schedule EIC.

Do not exceed the investment income limit, set at $12,200.

Meet the adjusted gross income limits according to filing status.

How is the credit claimed and what happens if the income limits are exceeded?

The credit is credited directly on the annual return and, since it is refundable, the IRS deposits the difference even if the taxpayer has no tax to pay. It does not require any additional procedure beyond Form 1040 and Schedule EIC.

If income exceeds the established limits, the amount gradually decreases until it disappears. For married couples filing jointly, the credit phases out after exceeding $65,899; for all other filing statuses, the limit is $58,629.