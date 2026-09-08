The FBI has added three fugitives to its newly created Most Wanted Fraudsters list, a program designed to draw public attention to major fraud cases and help investigators locate people wanted for alleged financial crimes.

The three additions, announced on September 3, 2026, are Bernhard Eugen Fritsch, Manjit Singh Bedi and Onur Simsek. The FBI is offering rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to their arrests and convictions.

The list is separate from the FBI’s traditional Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. It was launched in June 2026 specifically to highlight fugitives accused of major fraud. Since its creation, 16 people have been added, four have been captured and 12 remained on the list as of September 3.

Who are the three new fugitives?

FBI offers up to $150,000 rewards for tips on fugitives accused of multimillion-dollar fraud schemes. Image: FBI. @FBIDirectorKash

Bernhard Eugen Fritsch

Fritsch, 65, is the founder and CEO of Santa Monica-based technology company StarClub Inc. Federal prosecutors accused him of defrauding investors of more than $20 million between 2014 and 2017 by making false claims about the company’s financial performance and prospects.

According to the FBI, Fritsch promoted an application called StarSite, which he claimed could help celebrities and social media influencers monetize their endorsements. He allegedly told investors that StarClub was close to deals with major media companies and claimed the company had generated $15 million in revenue in 2015.

Instead of using the money to develop the business, prosecutors said Fritsch spent significant amounts on his personal lifestyle, including luxury cars, a yacht and a Malibu mansion. Investigators estimate that the scheme caused approximately $26.8 million in losses.

A jury found Fritsch guilty in Los Angeles in April 2025. While awaiting sentencing, he fled to Mexico in June 2025. Mexican authorities later detained him after finding him with false identification, but he subsequently fled to Munich, Germany, in October 2025.

Fritsch was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in federal prison, fined $35,000 and ordered to pay more than $26.8 million in restitution. The FBI says he is believed to have fled the United States to avoid serving his sentence.

Manjit Singh Bedi

Bedi, 65, of Tacoma, Washington, is wanted in connection with an alleged SNAP benefits fraud scheme that authorities say cost the federal government at least $600,000.

Bedi operated a grocery store called Asian Grocery Store in Tacoma. According to the FBI, customers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program used their EBT cards at the store, but instead of receiving food, Bedi allegedly gave them cash and kept half of the proceeds for himself.

The alleged scheme operated between March 2024 and June 2025. Bedi was indicted on wire fraud and SNAP benefits fraud charges and was initially allowed to remain out of custody under conditions that included surrendering his passport and staying in Washington state.

Authorities say he later drove into Canada and fled to India. A federal arrest warrant was issued on May 21, 2026, after he was accused of violating the conditions of his supervision. Bedi is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Onur Simsek

The third addition is Onur Simsek, a Turkish national wanted over an alleged defense procurement fraud scheme involving contracts for military components.

According to the FBI, between April 2019 and February 2022, Simsek and others allegedly used a Central Florida company as a front to obtain contracts by presenting it as a qualified U.S. manufacturer. Investigators say the components were actually produced in Turkey and then shipped to the United States and repackaged to make them appear compliant with U.S. production requirements.

The case involved components intended for critical military systems, and authorities charged Simsek with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, wire fraud, money laundering and violations of export-control laws. A federal arrest warrant was issued in October 2023.

The FBI believes Simsek is currently in Turkey and is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

How the new FBI list works

The Most Wanted Fraudsters list is intended to use public assistance as an additional tool for finding fugitives accused of major fraud. Unlike the traditional Ten Most Wanted list, which focuses on a broader range of serious federal fugitives, the new initiative specifically targets people wanted in significant fraud cases.

The FBI encourages anyone with information about the three fugitives to contact its tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit information online. Rewards of up to $150,000 are available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.