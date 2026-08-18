When traveling to the United States from Mexico, there is an essential point about the passport that everyone must consider and check in advance: having a document that is fully valid and in good condition.

This requirement is essential not only when making the trip in order to avoid problems with the authorities, but also beforehand, to be able to arrange the necessary documents, such as a U.S. visa or a Border Crossing Card (BCC).

The United States will block entry from Mexico to those who have delayed passport renewal

All Mexican citizens intending to travel to the United States in August or at any other time must have a fully valid passport.

This requirement must already be met in order to apply for a U.S. visa, at which point the authorities request international identification and ensure that its validity complies with current regulations. It is important that the remaining validity cover the entire stay planned in the United States.

In addition, although in certain cases the BCC can be used to visit the border zone without a passport, when applying for it an international identification document that is fully valid is required.

I have a BCC, which areas will I be allowed to enter without a passport?

The border zone -and the only area authorized for travel without a passport for short periods- is defined as follows

California : less than 40 km from the border

Arizona : less than 120 km from the border

New Mexico : within 88 km of the border or up to Interstate 10, whichever is farther north

Texas : less than 40 km from the border

How do you renew a Mexican passport to travel to the United States without inconvenience?

According to information from the Government of Mexico, the renewal steps for those over 18 are

Go to any SRE Delegation or State or Municipal Liaison Office with the SRE, always with an appointment

Turn in the passport to be renewed

Show proof of payment of the fee

Provide documents proving Mexican nationality and identity

Those who wish to learn more about the procedure can do so by clicking here.