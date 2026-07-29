The adult U.S. passport must be renewed every ten years. Those who wish to travel must keep it with at least six months of validity remaining in order to leave the country.

For this reason, it is recommended to renew the passport in advance to avoid inconveniences when traveling. However, not all citizens can access this process . Those who cannot meet the renewal requirements must apply for a new passport through Form DS-11 .

The United States will prohibit passport renewal: What requirements must applicants meet?

To renew the passport U.S. Department of State requires applicants to meet the following conditions:

It must have been issued to someone over 16 years old.

It must have been issued less than 15 years ago.

The passport must be undamaged and must not have been reported lost or stolen.

It must have the legal name, or otherwise, a legal document proving the name change.

Renewing the passport: How can you access the process?

There are two ways provided by the Department of State to renew the passport. The process can be done by mail or through the agency’s official website.

In both cases, Form DS-82 must be filled out, either with a PDF editing program or by hand. To renew it by mail, you must include the passport you want to renew and a photograph that meets the standards set by the Department of State.

If done online, go to the official Department of State website by clicking here and follow the indicated steps.

Form DS-11: How should it be submitted and in what cases?

To apply for a new passport, the following requirements must be met:

Be a U.S. citizen by birth.

Be a U.S. citizen by naturalization.

Qualify as a U.S. “non-citizen” national.

The process must be completed in person at an authorized office . Form DS-11 must be completed without signing it until the official assists you and authorizes it.