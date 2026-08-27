The state of Texas eliminated the option to take the test in Spanish for the knowledge exam for the commercial driver’s license (CDL) and the commercial learner’s permit (CLP). Since June 1, the state Department of Public Safety (DPS) requires that this test be completed only in English, without interpreters.

The decision, confirmed by the DPS, seeks to align the state process with the English proficiency requirements that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) requires at the federal level. Before the change, applicants could choose between English and Spanish for the written test.

What exactly changes in the commercial driver’s license exam?

The knowledge exam —the written and automated part of the process— is now taken exclusively in English. The measure applies to those who took or will take the CDL or CLP test starting June 1, 2026.

The practical test, which includes the pre-trip inspection, basic vehicle control, and the road driving test, has always been conducted in English and is unchanged.

Which exams change and which do not?

Written knowledge test (CDL/CLP): now only in English, without interpreters.

Practical driving test: unchanged, it was always in English.

Personal driver’s license: not affected by this measure.

How does this measure affect Spanish-speaking drivers?

The adjustment directly affects applicants who do not speak English fluently, since until now they could rely on the Spanish version of the written exam. The DPS offers the updated manual free of charge on its website to prepare in English.

In addition to the exam, traffic officers and certified inspectors will continue to assess English proficiency during roadside checks and at weigh stations. Any commercial driver who does not meet that standard will be taken out of service.