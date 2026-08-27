Presenting a passport issued more than 15 years ago is no longer enough to complete an international trip in Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston or Fort Lauderdale. U.S. immigration authorities confirmed that this document is no longer valid both for leaving and reentering the country through those airports.

The measure stems from the standard validity that the State Department sets for an adult passport: ten years. After that period the document loses validity and when its age exceeds 15 years from issuance, it can also no longer be processed through the mail renewal system.

Why is a passport older than 15 years taken out of circulation?

No expired passport authorizes crossing the border, regardless of the departure or arrival airport. Both airlines and immigration staff check the document’s validity before authorizing boarding, and one with more than 15 years since issuance does not pass that check.

Added to this is another federal requirement: the passport must retain at least six months of remaining validity to be able to enter numerous countries. That is why it is advisable to check both the issuance date and the expiration date in advance.

Who can still renew by mail?

The simplified mail-in process is not available for all expired passports . Only those who meet these conditions can access that route :

Passport issued less than 15 years ago

Intact document, without tears or damage beyond normal wear

Issued when the holder was already 16 years old

Current name matches, or legal proof if there was a name change

No prior reports of loss or theft

What should those with an old passport do?

Those who exceed 15 years since the document was issued must begin the process in person, since they are excluded from mail renewal. The process is handled as if it were a first-time passport application, and it cannot be resolved online.

The new passport has a cost of u$s 130 for the book format and u$s 30 for the card. The regular process takes between 4 and 6 weeks, although those traveling soon can add u$s 60 to access expedited service.