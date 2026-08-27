The microwave is one of the appliances that can accumulate the most dirt inside due to frequent food splashes, grease residue that sticks with daily use, and the odors that get trapped when heating meals.

To combat this problem, there is a simple homemade trick to put into practice: heat a container with water and lemon.

The steam generated during heating can not only help loosen stuck-on dirt, but the lemon can help leave a fresher scent and reduce bad odors.

Heating water with lemon in the microwave: what it is for

This trick is used to make cleaning routines easier. When the water is heated, steam is generated that spreads inside the microwave and reaches the walls, ceiling, and other internal surfaces.

This moisture helps soften dry food residue and stuck-on dirt, making it easier to remove with a cloth.

In addition, the lemon provides a citrus aroma that can counteract the odors left behind after heating certain foods.

How to prepare this water and lemon mixture

To put this homemade trick into practice, you need

A microwave-safe container

Water

Half a lemon or several lemon slices

The first step will be to fill the container with water and add the lemon inside. Then the mixture is heated for a few minutes until the water generates steam.

It is essential to use the proper container and be careful when handling it, as the water and the container can burn you.

Once removed, you can wipe the inside of the microwave with a clean cloth to carry out a deep cleaning.