The United States Government allows renewing the passport of adult citizens, but not all holders can access this process. Those who do not meet the requirements established by the Department of State must apply for a new passport in person.

Among the most important conditions are the age of the document, the condition of the passport, and the age of the holder when the previous copy was issued.

The United States prohibits passport renewal: What are the requirements to renew?

In order to renew a U.S. passport, the Department of State establishes that the applicant must meet these conditions:

Have the most recent passport in their possession and submit it with the application.

That the passport has not been reported lost or stolen.

That it was issued within the last 15 years.

That it was issued when the holder was 16 years old or older.

That it is issued in the applicant’s current name or that, otherwise, they can legally prove the name change, whether by marriage, divorce, or court order.

That the passport does not show damage beyond the normal wear and tear of use.

These citizens and foreigners will not be able to renew the passport

As mentioned above, not everyone can access this procedure. In some cases, it will be mandatory to submit a new passport application with the DS-11 Form, as in the following cases:

Citizens whose passport was issued more than 15 years ago.

People whose passport was issued before they turned 16.

Those who have lost their passport or had it stolen.

People with a damaged passport.

Holders who cannot present their previous passport.

Minors under 16 years old, since their passports are not renewable and they must always apply for a new one.

Step by step: How do you renew a passport in the United States?

If the citizen meets the requirements to renew, the procedure is as follows:

Confirm that you meet the eligibility conditions for renewal Complete the corresponding form, usually DS-82 Gather the required documentation, including a recent photo and the current or expired passport to be renewed Pay the fee corresponding Mail the application or renew online if you meet the requirements for that service

Once the procedure is complete, the status of the process must be tracked until the new passport is received.