The United States Government intensified tax controls and confirmed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has the authority to investigate people who report high income and a considerable volume of financial transactions in the same tax year.

The focus is on taxpayers who exceed certain economic activity thresholds, since these transactions can trigger automatic reviews within the tax system.

IRS analyzes bank accounts that exceed this amount of money

IRS audits can begin when an individual exceeds approximately USD 20,000 in annual gross income associated with business or service activities and carries out more than 200 transactions in the same tax year.

The purpose is to identify income not reported, irregular business activities, or inconsistencies between what was declared and what was recorded in bank accounts or payment platforms.

What actions should the owners of these bank accounts take

People who reach those income and transaction levels should:

Declare their income correctly

Keep records of transactions

File the corresponding tax forms

Consult with an accountant if they have doubts

Complying with tax obligations prevents penalties and thorough audits.