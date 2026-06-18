A passport is one of the most important documents when traveling. In the United States, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) may reject any of these documents that do not meet the conditions required for boarding.

Mainly, for boarding to be allowed the passport must be considered valid. For this, it must meet certain requirements such as not being expired and not being in poor physical condition, since this can cause problems when traveling.

United States blocks departure or entry for foreigners and citizens unless they present one of these documents

The current rules in the United States establish that a valid document must be presented to be able to enter or leave the country, and in the case of naturalized citizens, they must present an American passport even if they have another country of origin nationality.

This document must be in good condition. Those who have passports with these details will not be able to use them for international travel:

Severe damage

Large stains

Serious tears

Those issued to children under 16 years old will also not be accepted even if they have not yet expired, if the person is now older.

Mandatory renewal: important information that many overlook

In the United States, the American passport is valid for 10 years. In turn, some airlines or countries may not allow boarding if the document has less than 6 months of validity remaining. In the case of those issued to minors under 16, they cannot be renewed and have a validity period of 5 years.

Those who need to renew their passports are advised to do the process in advance, as otherwise they could face difficulties when traveling: once the renewal process begins, the old passport loses validity.

Step by step to request a new passport

If you need to request a new passport because yours is no longer eligible for renewal, follow these steps: